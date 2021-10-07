CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Modified Wood Market To Have A Technological Escalation In Its Armor

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on critical analysis of Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global modified wood market is slated for robust revenue growth during the course of next few years. Over the projection period 2018-2026, global modified wood market revenue will expand at a solid CAGR of 9.6%. Most of the demand for modified wood will be accounted by the residential sector of the construction industry, as indicated by the report.

www.atlantanews.net

