CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Fuel Cell For Data Centre Market Is Anticipated To Be Valued At Over US$ 278 Mn At The End Of 2028.

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePMR presents an in-depth analysis and presents key insights on the global fuel cell for data centre market in its latest market study titled 'Fuel Cell for Data Centre Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028'. The long-term outlook on the global fuel cell for data centre market remains optimistic with the market being valued at over US$ 66 Mn at the end of 2018. The market is anticipated to be valued at over US$ 278 Mn at the end of 2028.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Aviation Blockchain Market Size ,Growth, Share, Trends, Top Key Players Forecast, Upcoming Trend 2026

The eminent players are Aeron Labs (Canada), AVINOC Ltd (China), IBM (US), Infosys (India), Insolar Technologies (Switzerland), Microsoft Corporation (US), Moog Inc. (US), Olistics (Switzerland), Quillhash Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), Skybuys (Australia), and Sweetbridge, Inc. (US), among others. Market Overview. Global Aviation Blockchain Market 2020 is projected to be valued...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Irrigation Controllers Market: Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis

The report "Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Weather-based and Sensor-based), Product (Smart Controllers, Tap Timers, and Basic Controllers), Application (Non-agriculture and Agriculture), Irrigation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 1,186.6 Million by 2022 from USD 529.2 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 17.53% from 2017 to 2022. The irrigation controllers market is emerging due to the increasing need for water conservation. The increasing use of modern farming practices, adoption of precision farming methods, and increasing demand for lawn and garden equipment is expected to drive the demand for irrigation controllers.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Artificial Iris Market by Application (Cosmetic Applications, Therapeutic Applications) and By End User (Hospital Inpatients, Physician Practice) - Forecast To 2018-2028

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Artificial Iris Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the Artificial Iris Industry growth curve & outlook of Artificial Iris market. The Demand analysis of Artificial Iris offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centres#Market Research#Fuel Cell#Market Value#Pmr
atlantanews.net

Vegan Supplements Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Jarrow Formulas (US), Solgar Inc. (US), Deva Nutrition LLC (US), Natrol (US)

Global Vegan Supplements Market Size study, by Product Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids & Proteins, Blends, Others), by Form (Tablets, Capsules & Soft Gels, Powders, Gummies, others), by Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Vegan Supplements market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Vegan Supplements market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
NUTRITION
atlantanews.net

Quantum Dot Display Market Executive Summary, Segmentation, Review, Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2025

In this rapidly changing world of technology, quantum dot display market Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the quantum dot display market is the increasing adoption energy efficient solutions and growing demand for enhanced display technologies from consumers.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Smart Speakers Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Smart Speakers Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Smart Speakers market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Smart Speakers industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Organic Fertilizers Market: Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Multiplex Group , Coromandel International Limited , Midwestern BioAg , Perfect Blend, LLC

Global Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, and Mineral), by Form (Dry and Liquid), by Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Organic Fertilizers market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Organic Fertilizers market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
atlantanews.net

Solar Charger Market Trends 2021| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2028

This report studies the Solar Charger market, covering market size for segment by type (Below 5 Wattage, 5 Wattage to 10 Wattage, etc.), by application (Portable Consumer Electronics, Automotive, etc.), by Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Anker, GoalZero, Letsolar, RAVPower, ECEEN, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Natural Plant Deodorant Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | EO Products, Erbaviva, Green People, Lavanila Laboratories

The ' Natural Plant Deodorant market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Natural Plant Deodorant derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Natural Plant Deodorant market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Wave & Tidal Energy Market Size, Share, Industry Report 2021: Impact of COVID-19, Competitive Scenario, Development Strategy and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2027

The global wave & tidal energy market size will develop at a 25% CAGR between the forecast period, according to the new Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Wave energy, simply put, is the energy that is harnessed from sea or ocean waves. Tidal energy, simply put, is a form of hydropower that converts the energy from tides for generating electricity. They are both promising green technologies that help to increase energy security, reduce the dependence of the consumer on fossil fuels, and decarbonize the energy supply. Owing to its attractive features and benefits, its end user includes the commercial and residential sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Connected Medical Devices Market by Manufacturers, Product, Device, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

As per the reports by MRFR, the connected medical devices market is expected to grow at a substantial pace over the forecast timeframe. Connected medical devices use remote or wired availability assets to collect and screen patient information. Verizon-connected medical devices can reduce human errors or mistakes and offer precise and continuous information even more frequently. The rising occurrence of constant infections and hazard factors coupled with it requires solid and savvy patient checking frameworks, expanding appropriation of IT in medical care, and expanding mindfulness are the major aspects driving the growth of the connected medical devices market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Biomass Power Market Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts to 2027 | Industry Size, Current Trend, Competition, Growth, Product Price, Profit, and Future Demands

The global biomass power market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period. As per the biomass power industry research report, the global market for biomass power is projected to grow swiftly by US$55.84 billion by 2025. According to analysts, demand for eco-friendly renewable sources of energy as well as the need to control the emission of greenhouse gases will drive the biomass power market growth during the forecast period 2019 to 2025. The biomass power market analysis research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global biomass power market share and its application, feedstock, and region segments. The lack of awareness along with improper management are the elements that could influence the biomass power market advancement throughout the forecast period 2019 to 2025. The biomass power market research report by expert analysts is developed to assist organizations in the biomass power market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Wind Power Market Size, Study with COVID-19 Impact 2021 Research Strategies and Forecast to 2028

The global wind power market is growing continually. The market growth attributes to the rising demand for renewable energy and advances in renewables. Besides, the continuously rising demand for energy led by the rapid industrialization and economic growth worldwide drives the market demand. Growing population and urbanization across the globe prompt the demand for renewable, clean, and sustainable energy generation more than ever.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Offshore Wind Market Increasing Demand with Top Key Players Analysis, Regional Growth, Business Overview and Development Forecast to 2027

The offshore wind market size could possibly reach a solid valuation of USD 59.94 Billion by 2025, evaluates Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR says that the offshore wind market outlook can expect to advance at a rate of 15.34% from 2019 to 2025 (appraisal period). We will provide covid-19 impact analysis with the report. The COVID-19 impact on the market has been studied in the report, which offers an in-depth analysis post the coronavirus disease outbreak.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Solar Water Pumps Market Analysis 2021: Explosive Growth Opportunity (with CAGR), Regional Growth, Challenges, Potential Benefits till 2028

The solar water pumps market is garnering extensive traction globally. The market growth attributes to the rising government initiatives to provide safe drinking water. Solar water pumps have vast potential to transform lives and ways of working, offering humanitarian aid and development from lighting and internet connectivity to the water provision. Regions with abundant solar power are reducing their dependency on highly expensive diesel fuel.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., BAE Systems plc

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size study, by UAV Size (Small UAV, Medium UAV, Large UAV ), by Application(Military, Civil and Commercial), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Ceramic Lining Market By End Use (Mining & Metal Processing, Oil & Gas, Power Generation) and By Application (Pipes, Tanks, Cyclones) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Ceramic Lining Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Ceramic Lining over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The transfer of abrasive materials within...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Genealogy Products and Services Market to Witness CAGR of 11% and Increase in Value Share By the Forecast Period 2031: States Fact.MR

Fact.MR recently released a recent study titled, "Genealogy Products and Services Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2024" which provides valuable insights into the genealogy products & services market. The study identifies and assesses the key factors influencing the performance of the genealogy products & services market.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy