Soperton, GA

Mr. Jerry Thomas Horne, Soperton

By Jeff Raiford
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Jerry Thomas Horne, age 74, beloved husband of Lottie Brown Horne of Soperton passed away on Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021 at their home. Born in Wheeler County, he was one of six children born to the late Clinton Minyard Horne and Nellie Marie Bridges Horne. He and his siblings grew up in Wheeler County and he lived most of his life their until moving to Treutlen County in 2002. He was a graduate of Montogomery High School, Class of 1966. Mr. Horne spent his entire life working in Heavy Equipment, whether running the equipment or maintaining it mechanically. In the 1970s he worked with Union Camp in Higgston and in the late 1970s he ran a dozier at the Treutlen County landfill. In the 1980s Mr. Horne had worked for Container Corporation at the Ochwalkee Woodyard and in McRae. In 1994 he opened M S Garage at I-16 and Hwy. 29 which continues to be ran by his family.

