Tuna Market Price 2021, Size, Global Share, Analysis, Growth, Value, and Research Report till 2026

 5 days ago

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Tuna Market Price: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global tuna market reached a value of US$ 39.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 47.7 Billion by 2026.

#Market Research#Yellowfin Tuna#Skipjack Tuna#Bigeye Tuna#Bluefin Tuna#Research Report#Imarc Group
