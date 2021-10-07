CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cloud Infrastructure Service Market To Move Along The Lines Of Staunch Advocacy Towards Innovation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cloud infrastructure for data storage offers numerous options for sourcing, approach and control. It brings well-defined set of services that are perceived by customers to have continuous availability, infinite capacity, improved cost efficiency and increased agility. To attain these attributes in customer's minds, information technology (IT) must move its traditional server centric approach to service centric approach. This entails that IT must go from organizing applications in silos with the minimal leverage among environments to deliver applications on a pre-determined standardized platforms with agreed service levels. A hybrid strategy that uses numerous cloud options at the same time would become a norm since organizations choose a mix of several cloud models to meet the specific needs.

