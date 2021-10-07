Bus Bar Trunking Systems Is Projected To Grow At A Healthy CAGR Of 6.6% During 2018-2026

The Ultrasonic Scalpel Market size was estimated at $2.38 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ultrasonic scalpels, also known as harmonic scalpels, are surgical devices that use ultrasonic pulses to severe and solidify or coagulate tissue at the same time. The scalpel vibrates at frequencies ranging from 15000 to 55000 hertz, the high frequency vibration of tissue molecules generates friction and stress in surrounding tissue, which generates heat and causes protein to denature. Since the harmonic scalpel uses the ultrasonic vibrations there is minimal energy transfer to the surrounding tissues, resulting in minimal tissue damage. The most important benefit of the Harmonic Scalpel is that it decreases bleeding and healing time for the patient in contrast to other operating devices such as the steel scalpel, co2 laser, and monopolar and bipolar electrosurgery devices. The other benefits include the potential for a surgeon to make more precise cuts and an overall reduction of lateral thermal tissue injury.

