Bus Bar Trunking Systems Is Projected To Grow At A Healthy CAGR Of 6.6% During 2018-2026

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new research report on global bus bar trunking systems market by Persistence Market Research, only low and medium voltage bus bar trunking systems have been covered for in-depth analysis. It is expected that, the low voltage bus bar trunking systems segment will drive the growth of the bus bar trunking systems market, in terms of both, volume and value. The approximately US$ 5 billion market for bus bar trunking systems is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2026, as indicated by the PMR report.

