Ivy Tech Warsaw Celebrates Anniversary Of Building Dedication

Ivy Tech Warsaw’s Silveus Crossing building in Technology Park was dedicated on Oct. 6, 2011. Ivy Tech Warsaw has been serving citizens from Kosciusko County and beyond since 1978 and was housed in a variety of leased locations until the current building was built, according to a news release from Ivy Tech. The permanent location on Silveus Crossing, called Miller Hall, cost $11 million and contains 46,800 square feet of classrooms, labs, meeting locations and office space.