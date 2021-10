An 86-year-old Sunnyside area woman was killed Wednesday when the ATV she was driving was hit by a truck, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said. JoAnne Kilian had pulled out of a driveway in the 5700 block of Bethany Road to head south at about 3:10 p.m. when her Honda four-wheeler was hit by a farm truck heading south with a load of silage, a release from the sheriff’s office said.