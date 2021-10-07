Radiation Oncology practice opens second Naples office

Inspire Radiation Oncology, led by veteran Board certified radiation oncologist Bruce Nakfoor, MD, has opened a second office, this time in North Naples, located at 15465 Tamiami Trail N. Both offices, including the original office located in East Naples at 8625 Collier Blvd, Suite 102, are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This extension of its state-ofthe art facility to North Naples provides patients additional opportunities for more convenient scheduling and increased access to cutting-edge treatments.