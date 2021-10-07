Falcons WR Calvin Ridley won't make trip to London

The Atlanta Falcons will be without their two starting wide receivers when they take on the New York Jets in London this weekend. Not only has Russell Gage been ruled out with an ankle injury, Calvin Ridley won’t be making the trip as he deals with a personal matter.

Gage has missed two straight games and has yet to make a mark this season. Ridley, despite entering the year as the team’s clear cut No. 1 receiver, hasn’t quite been himself. In four games, the former first-round pick out of Alabama has caught 27 balls for 255 yards and one touchdown

Without Gage or Ridley, look for Falcons wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson to be heavily involved in Sunday’s game plan.

Gallery

2022 draft order: Falcons on track for another top-five pick