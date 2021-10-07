CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley won't make trip to London

Matt Urben
 4 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons will be without their two starting wide receivers when they take on the New York Jets in London this weekend. Not only has Russell Gage been ruled out with an ankle injury, Calvin Ridley won’t be making the trip as he deals with a personal matter.

Gage has missed two straight games and has yet to make a mark this season. Ridley, despite entering the year as the team’s clear cut No. 1 receiver, hasn’t quite been himself. In four games, the former first-round pick out of Alabama has caught 27 balls for 255 yards and one touchdown

Without Gage or Ridley, look for Falcons wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson to be heavily involved in Sunday’s game plan.

NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Press conference takeaways: Arthur Smith talks Calvin Ridley, urgency and injuries

Arthur Smith’s offense came alive in a way we’ve yet to see during his tenure as Falcons head coach, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to hold off the Washington Football Team. A major theme of Smith’s postgame press conference was the missed opportunities by his team, not just down the stretch but throughout the afternoon.
NFL
Yardbarker

Arthur Smith on Calvin Ridley: 'We Expect More'

The Atlanta Falcons dropped their game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, and star wide receiver Calvin Ridley dropped his share of passes as well. Ridley was targeted 13 times against Washington had finished the game with seven catches for 80 yards. His 53% catch rate was well below his career average of 65.9%.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Calvin Ridley not seen at Atlanta's Thursday practice

Per Michael Rothstein of ESPN, WR Calvin Ridley was absent from Atlanta's Thursday media section of practice with an unspecified issue. (Michael Rothstein on Twitter) Ridley being absent from Thursday's practice comes as a bit of surprise especially with him being active the day before. As of right now the reason why is unknown but HC Arthur Smith is expected to provide an update later in the day. For fantasy football purposes a Week 5 matchup vs the Jets would have been Ridley's best opportunity for a breakout performance and if active would put him firmly in the WR 1 range.
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons make flurry of roster moves ahead of Week 5 matchup in London

Oliver was playing some of the best football of his career after moving inside to the nickel role full time. He looked much more comfortable and was making impact plays in the run game while also defending the pass well. It is unfortunate for him because he’ll be a free agent next year, with his future in Atlanta uncertain.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Bair Mail: On Calvin Ridley, Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Pitts and Mykal Walker

The Falcons play the Jets this week, in London. They're doing so EARLY on Sunday, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. That's insane. I covered West Coast teams before this season, and they hated games that kickoff at 10 a.m. Pacific. People should not be playing such a physical game so soon after waking up. Messes with the body clock. Doesn't produce great products.
NFL
WRDW-TV

Falcons top WR Ridley to miss Jets game for personal reasons

(AP) - Atlanta Falcons leading receiver Calvin Ridley will not play in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in London for personal reasons. The Falcons say Ridley will not accompany the team to London ``due to a personal matter.’’. Ridley was not present at Thursday’s practice. The team says...
NFL
SportsGrid

Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage Ruled Out Sunday vs. Jets

Https://twitter.com/AroundTheNFL/status/1446185556929482773. The Falcons will head to London to take on the Jets this week, but they will be without their top two receivers. Gage will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury, while Ridley has been ruled out for personal reasons. The Falcons will be on bye next week, so both players will hopefully return in Week 7.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets' Defense Catches Another Break as Falcons Rule Out Calvin Ridley

The Jets caught a break last weekend when the Titans ruled out their top two wide receivers. This week, it's more of the same for New York's defense as they look to win their second game in a row. Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley will not make the trip to London...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Calvin Ridley Is Not Playing This Weekend

The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top offensive players against the New York Jets on Sunday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced just moments ago that Falcons wideout Calvin Ridely will not be playing on Sunday. Ridely, 26, will not be traveling with the team or playing on Sunday...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Falcons star WR Calvin Ridley out for Sunday's game vs. Jets due to personal matter

Per Falcons Digital Managing Editor Scott Bair, the team issued a statement regarding Ridley following Thursday's practice. "Due to a personal matter, Calvin Ridley will not travel to the Falcons game in London this weekend. We are in support of Calvin during this time and will respect his privacy on the matter," the statement said. "In addition, Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson will also not travel to London due to their respective ankle injuries."
NFL
New York Post

Jets using ‘really cool’ travel plan for London trip to face Falcons

The last time the Jets headed to London, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Brandon Marshall were forming a connection, and Todd Bowles was navigating his first full season as a head coach. Six years later, a brand-new cast is about to introduce itself to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jets were set to...
WORLD
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 5 wide receiver rankings: Replacing Calvin Ridley

We got some shocking news Thursday when we learned that Calvin Ridley won't be playing in Week 5, as he didn't travel with the team to London due to a personal matter. Hopefully everything's OK with Ridley and he'll be back in Week 6, but this could be very bad news for the Falcons offense, because this team was already dangerously short on wide receiver talent.
NFL
New York Post

Fantasy football: Calvin Ridley’s absence a big chance for these Falcons

Ever been to your favorite restaurant only for them to be out of your favorite dish? What if they are also out of your second-favorite? Where do you turn? What do you order?. Maybe you want sea bass. Nope, all out. Crab legs? Sorry, 86’d. So you have to settle for salmon or, meh, tilapia.
NFL
92.9 The Game

Without Ridley are Falcons still favorites over the Jets?

The New York Jets just beat a Tennessee Titans team that were without its top two WRs (Julio Jones and A.J. Brown) and now face the Falcons in a similar situation. BetQL Analyst and You Better You Bet Host Nick Kostos shares his insight into the game and if he still favors the Falcons after the news of Ridley's absence.
NFL
New York Post

Jets can’t overcome slow start in loss to Falcons in London

LONDON – The Jets started slowly and could not come up with one final stop and are taking the long flight home from here with a loss. The Jets made things interesting in the second half after falling behind by 17 points early, but the Falcons came away with a 27-20 win in front of 60,057 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jets fell to 1-4 and now have a bye week.
NFL
