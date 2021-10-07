CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ben Kennedy's evolving leadership role at NASCAR

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs NASCAR has announced bold new editions of the 2022 race schedules for its three premier series in the last few weeks, a fresh voice in leadership has essentially taken the corporate green flag -- 29-year-old Ben Kennedy. The great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. has been the "pointman"...

Motorsport.com

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

Following Sunday’s race, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford was found to have two lug nuts that were not safe and secure. He finished ninth in the race. For the infraction, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended from this Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He was also fined $20,000.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick inadvertently sent another message

A bitter Kevin Harvick inadvertently sent another message on Sunday when he attempted to end Chase Elliott’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff run. It didn’t happen in the first two races of the round of 12 of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but it happened in the round finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver changes coming for Stewart-Haas Racing?

Will Stewart-Haas Racing make another driver lineup change for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, or will they end a recent trend of changes?. It’s been quite some time since Stewart-Haas Racing entered a NASCAR Cup Series season with the exact same four-driver lineup they fielded the year prior. In fact, the last time it happened, team co-owner Tony Stewart was still driving one of the team’s four cars.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short

Late in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Charlotte Roval, the rear bumper cover of Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet dislodged and began dangling from behind his car. Elliott had wrecked on Lap 55 of 109 after being hit by Kevin Harvick, which left the No. 9 with severe rear-end damage.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Kevin Harvick's Fall From Grace Has Not Been Pretty

Chase Elliott likely contributed to Kevin Harvick ’s 29th consecutive loss this year, and that makes a clash between the two at Bristol a semi-big deal. Accusations and threats and finger pointing are routine at Bristol … and generally quickly forgotten. The bottom line is that when Elliott and Harvick...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

What drivers said after Charlotte Roval

A look at what drivers said following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:. Kyle Larson (playoffs) – WINNER: “It’s so satisfying because I really did not think that we were going to have a shot to win today. Had a lot of different emotions throughout the middle portions of that race, thinking that ‘This is so depressing and sad and crazy that I’m going to lose my shot at a championship because of an alternator issue, to, ‘OK, now we got it fixed, let’s try to get away with a top 15 finish, keeping all the fenders on it.’ I was passing some cars. We had a really good green flag cycle. I’m trying to look at the big screen. I see Denny coming up on my mirror. I’m like judging off of that, ‘OK, I think I’m towards the front here now. Man, I’d love to see a caution come out.’ Then it all worked out. Not that many people stayed out with him. I knew he was in trouble. I had just a lot of stuff work out for us. William (Byron) having to go through the backstretch chicane that allowed us to get to second. From then on I was like, ‘We really have a good shot to win now.’ Just a wild range of emotions all race long. Just crazy that I’m sitting here talking to all of you.”
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Jonathan Hassler named new crew chief for Ryan Blaney in 2022

After the June announcement that Todd Gordon would retire at the end of the 2021 season, Ryan Blaney and his No. 12 team have spent the past several months searching for their next leader atop the pit box next season. That search ended Wednesday, as a current crew chief from a Team Penske sister team will call the shots for Ryan Blaney in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
WSOC Charlotte

Hendrick: NASCAR needs to halt Elliott and Harvick spat

CONCORD, N.C. — (AP) — Kevin Harvick was going to get his revenge on Chase Elliott, believing somewhere and somehow, he'd even the score after Elliott cost him a win last month. When Harvick delivered his payback, it nearly knocked the reigning NASCAR champion out of the playoffs. But karma...
CONCORD, NC
WDBO

NASCAR: Blaney given key role in search for new crew chief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Ryan Blaney wanted a leadership role at Team Penske, a request granted when Roger Penske invited the driver to participate in interviews for Blaney's new crew chief. Discussions were underway on who would replace Todd Gordon as leader of the No. 12 Ford when he...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Larson wins at Charlotte, Round of 8 set for Cup Series playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs. Larson's victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.
CHARLOTTE, NC

