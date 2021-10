Eel holds an honored place in the hearts of Asian barbecue fanatics (think Japanese anago and unagi ). Koreans approach the grilling of eel with a zeal that borders on a fetish. This brings me to Ilmijung, a restaurant renowned for its barbecued eel and equally remarkable for its riverside setting and pastoral atmosphere (rare in hyper-urbanized Seoul). You can dine on a dock right on the river or in cozy rooms decorated like peasant cottages. But the star attraction here slithers more than it swims and it comes grilled in several manifestations. The classic features a sweet-salty spicy lacquer that contains twenty-one ingredients (they’re on display in a showcase in the dining room, in case you’re curious to know what you’re eating). These flavorings range from the predictable (soy sauce and sesame) to the strange (licorice and angelica) to the downright exotic (eel bones and sansho peppers).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO