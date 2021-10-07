It’s all about the dash
The dash refers to the dash between the date you were born and the date you pass on (usually found on one’s gravestone). A while back, I heard someone mention this “dash.” What they were referring to was how one lives and conducts their life, and how they spend their time here on Earth. It really is how we live that will be remembered, modeled for others and the legacy we leave behind. Whether good or bad, we set an example for our children, friends, family, etc. I’m quite sure Luke Gross set an astonishing example that’s hard to match.www.ellsworthamerican.com
