BILL WARD Wants Original BLACK SABBATH To Make New Album: 'I'm Very Open-Minded' About Doing It

Cover picture for the articleOriginal BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward has told U.K.'s Metro in a new interview that he is "in contact" with the other members of the band, nearly five years after they completed their final tour without him. "I talked to Ozzy [Osbourne, SABBATH singer] two nights ago," he said. "A lot of things have crossed between us and there's new boundaries that I've had to build, but I don't think any less of them. I've been working with Tony [Iommi, SABBATH guitarist] since 1964 when I was 16 years old. They're my brothers and I love them."

