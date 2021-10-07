Youth deer season set for this weekend
Thirty minutes before sunrise Saturday, October 9, the first of Kentucky’s 2021 firearms seasons for deer will be off and running with a season dedicated to our next generation of hunters. This weekend is reserved for the youngsters age fifteen and under. Some of these youngsters are already seasoned hunters, but there will be some for whom this season will be a trial-run of sorts to see if the ancient spark will be kindled in their young souls as it was for many of us decades ago.www.murrayledger.com
