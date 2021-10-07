Youth deer season set for this weekend

Archery deer season has opened today in Michigan. DNR deer, elk & moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, expects one quarter of a million hunters to take to the fields. “So many hunters have been waiting for so long to get to this point, so even so some of the better hunting in terms of deer activity might not occur until later in the month when the breeding season starts to ramp up, I think there will be a lot of people participating this weekend,” says Stewart. He says that’s because its the first time they can get out and hunt and “the weather looks great.”

