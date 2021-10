As of July 2nd, 2021, college athletes in North Carolina gained the ability to profit on their name, image, and likeness (NIL), something that just a few years ago seemed impossible. Athletes in many states across the country are now able to sign with agents or other professional representation, and more importantly, partner with companies to receive compensation in many different ways, such as through free products or money. This article engages in a dialogue with Davidson student-athletes Evie Lake ‘24, Emory Lanier ‘24, and Bernard Turner ‘23 in order to gain further understanding about their personal experiences with NIL so far, as well as help understand on the administrative side how NIL has affected Davidson athletics.

