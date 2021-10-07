CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune final trailer reminds us "this is just the beginning"

By Alyssa Mercante
The final Dune trailer has just dropped, and it's got plenty of footage we've never seen before. Denis Villeneuve's Dune is releasing in theaters and HBO Max October 22, so this is the last trailer we'll see before the long-awaited film hits theaters. This trailer dives deep into the story from Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic that pits House Atreides against House Harkonnen in an epic battle across the stars set far into the future.

