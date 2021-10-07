Your PS5 will calibrate your new Sony Bravia TV automatically – here’s how

We keep on getting some great deals from Amazon.com, starting with an excellent selection of smart TVs that are currently on sale. First up, we have the Sony X90J 65 Inch TV: BRAVIA smart TV that’s now getting a 13 percent discount that translates to $201.99 savings, meaning that you can grab yours for $1,398. However, savings get better when you go for the larger 75-inch model that’s getting a 23 percent discount, meaning $601.99 savings for anyone interested in picking up one up. Indeed, it won’t be necessarily cheap since it is listed for $1,998.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO