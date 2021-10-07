CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your PS5 will calibrate your new Sony Bravia TV automatically – here’s how

By Nick Pino
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony is releasing an update to both its 2021 Bravia lineup of TVs and the PS5 to allow for the console to automatically adjust the TV when they’re connected. When the updates come to both consoles and TVs in January, Bravia TVs will enable Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode when connected to a PS5.

