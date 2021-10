Beginning Monday, Oct. 11, the Texas Inn will collect non-perishable food donations for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for the following 86 days. “The term '86' is restaurant slang meaning an item is no longer available or sold out — and that’s exactly what we want to do with hunger in Lynchburg,” owner Dave Saunders said in a news release. “We’ve been a proud member of our community for 86 years and we want to continue to give back to the city we’ve called home for so long. We're hoping everyone comes out and supports food-insecure families in Lynchburg by donating non-perishable items to our food drive.”

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO