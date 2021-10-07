CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee Talk Episode 2 Brews Another Cup In 2022

By Marcus Stewart
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee Talk is a cool little game that dropped last January about brewing hot cups of bean juice while chatting up your colorful patrons and vibing to a relaxing soundtrack. Baristas looking to open up shop once more should be happy to learn that a follow-up, dubbed Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, is coming next year.

