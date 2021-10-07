SD Week 7 football preview: Sikeston and Charleston to meet for 135th time

Last Week: Charleston lost to Hayti 44-6; Sikeston lost to Cape Central 14-12 Notes: The pandemic halted the oldest rivalry west of the Mississippi River last year as Charleston and Sikeston failed to play for the first time in 102 years. Due to the Charleston school district closing due to COVID-19, the 135th meeting between the two schools was pushed to this year. Both teams will enter this year’s contest looking to break a four-game losing streak. Charleston has been outscored 84-12 the last two weeks giving up 482 yards of total offense to Hayti last week. The Bluejays only score came on a 7-yard run from Kymarrion Chappell. Sikeston has struggled in the second half in recent games, being outscored 48-14 in the fourth quarter this season. The Bulldogs struggled to run the ball last week against Cape Central, gaining 112 yards but quarterback Joseph Heckemeyer found some success through the air. The junior threw for 186 yards, completing six passes to senior wide receiver CJ Posey for 123 yards and two touchdowns.