Portable Oral History Kits Now Available

ky.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, the Kentucky Oral History Commission (KOHC) receives numerous requests from history/genealogy enthusiasts, K-12 teachers, and students interested in recording and preserving the important stories of their families and local communities. To meet this demand, KOHC has developed ten portable, user-friendly Oral History Kits. The Kentucky Department for Libraries & Archives (KDLA) joined as a partner on this exciting program by utilizing their library circulation expertise to ensure distribution throughout the Commonwealth.

history.ky.gov

