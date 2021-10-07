Portable Oral History Kits Now Available
Each year, the Kentucky Oral History Commission (KOHC) receives numerous requests from history/genealogy enthusiasts, K-12 teachers, and students interested in recording and preserving the important stories of their families and local communities. To meet this demand, KOHC has developed ten portable, user-friendly Oral History Kits. The Kentucky Department for Libraries & Archives (KDLA) joined as a partner on this exciting program by utilizing their library circulation expertise to ensure distribution throughout the Commonwealth.history.ky.gov
