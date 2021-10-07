CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. approves strict vax mandates that affect Lakers, Clippers

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York and San Francisco won’t be the only NBA cities with local COVID-19 vaccine mandates in place this season. According to Christopher Weber of the Associated Press, the Los Angeles City Council voted on Wednesday to approve one of the country’s strictest vaccine mandates. The ordinance will bar unvaccinated individuals from many indoor venues – including sports arenas – unless they receive medical or religious exemptions.

