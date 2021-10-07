CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BB&T service outage expected Saturday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBB&T customers should anticipate a service disruption on Saturday. “As part of our transition to Tru... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

kjfmradio.com

Louisiana power outage expected to extend to 11am

LOUISIANA, Mo. — Ameran is reporting that a storm-related power outage in Louisiana which began around 7 a.m. this Monday morning is will extend until 11 a.m. There are currently almost 300 locations that remain without power.
LOUISIANA STATE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Big Tech bills could hurt citizens, businesses

I am a lifelong resident of eastern North Carolina and a small business owner. I am also an advocate... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SMALL BUSINESS
Sportico

Sharp Alpha Advisors Closes $10 Million Sports Betting Fund

Sharp Alpha Advisors, a venture capital and advisory firm that specializes in sports betting, has closed its first $10 million fund. Led by managing partner Lloyd Danzig, the group invests primarily into early-stage gambling technology companies. It has made 11 investments to date, including motorsport fantasy operator GridRival, gambling exchange Prophet and free-to-play platform PickUp. Sharp Alpha plans to spend half of the $10 million on initial commitments and reserve the rest for follow-on investments into portfolio companies that show the most promise. Its 11 investments to date make up more than half of that initial $5 million allotment, Danzig said. The fund...
GAMBLING
Winston-Salem Journal

BB&T customers face limited online banking options over weekend

Truist Financial Corp. customers banking through BB&T accounts will have limited access over the Columbus Day weekend as part of a scheduled computer system update. Truist’s website lists in a customer question-and-answer section that the update will affect customers’ ability to conduct an online transaction, withdraw cash and pay a bill, including through Zelle.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Newnan Times-Herald

NuLink customers experience outages; service upgrades cited

A number of NuLink customers across Coweta County have experienced outages with their internet and phone systems, an outage that NuLink has said is due to system upgrades to an all-digital platform. Over the last few days, The Newnan Times-Herald has received numerous complaints concerning NuLink outages, as well as...
TECHNOLOGY
Northern Virginia Daily

5 BB&T branches to close in Shenandoah, Warren, Winchester with transition to Truist

WINCHESTER — After merging in 2019, BB&T and SunTrust banks — now called Truist Bank — will begin closing some branch locations in the region. Five BB&T locations in the city of Winchester and Shenandoah and Warren counties are scheduled to close by the end of March 2022. There are no closings scheduled in Frederick or Clarke counties at this time, according to a Truist spokesperson.
WINCHESTER, VA
theedgemarkets.com

BofA outage shuts out thousands online, service now restored

(Oct 2): Bank of America Corp.’s online-banking platform went down for several hours Friday, leaving thousands of customers locked out of their accounts before service was restored. The outage started in the morning and began to be resolved midday. Bank of America’s website and app were both at full capacity...
CHARLOTTE, NC
