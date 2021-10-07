Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo Talks Newborn Son on Tonight Show

If you haven’t noticed by now, Netflix’s Squid Game is the latest streaming phenomenon we’re obsessed with. Just as much as we can’t get enough of the show, neither can the cast who took the time to share their own critiques of their performances in a recent video. In the clip, cast members Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun), Park Hae-soo (Jo Sang-woo), art director Chae Kyung-sun, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk got together to shed some light on how the series came to be and share some behind-the-scenes insight.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO