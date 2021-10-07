CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo Talks Newborn Son on Tonight Show

By Sarah Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not sure about you, but I’ve personally been spending my free time this week researching every single detail about the cast members of Squid Game. Said deep dive naturally led me to watch their recent appearance on The Tonight Show, which revealed some adorable inside scoop on Park Hae-soo’s growing family. The 39-year-old actor, who plays the role of Cho Sang-woo in the gripping series, told host Jimmy Fallon how he and his wife welcomed their first child on the exact same day Squid Game hit Netflix — talk about wild timing!

