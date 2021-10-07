Plattsmouth students take flight with new educational lab

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth students who are exploring science and technology careers now have a new set of tools to construct their future with. The district’s Blue Devil Academy After-School Program received a TMC (Think, Make, Create) Lab from the Lincoln-based Beyond School Bells program. The 4-H Foundation paid for the BDA lab and many other groups provided funding for the overall project. A trailer filled with educational materials is now located at Plattsmouth Community Middle School.