Gordonsville, TN

Anne Frierson (Anna Love Sullivan)

smithcountyinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Frierson (Anna Love Sullivan), age 100 of Wyckoff, NJ, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Mrs. Frierson was born May 18, 1921 in Gordonsville, TN, a daughter of Charles Edgar and Woodley Love Sullivan. She was preceded in death by husband Harry, son Charles, sister Carolyn, and brother Charles. She graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1939 and Carson Newman College in 1943. She worked briefly during WWII on the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, and then with the Signal Corps in Washington, DC until the end of the war. Upon returning to Nashville, she completed a Master’s degree at Peabody College for Teachers and held teaching positions in several southern states prior to her marriage to Harry in 1957. She and Harry lived in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas over 35 years of marriage. She spent her final years at Longview Assisted Living in Wyckoff, NJ. Anne is survived by daughter Carol Frierson-Campbell and son-in-law Bob Campbell of Wayne, NJ and niece Sarah Hoehl of Tullahoma, TN.

