Hot Flash Heat Wave’s “Vampires” Warns of This World’s Blood-Sucking Habits
If you’ve been looking for the West Coast’s answer to The Strokes, look no further than San Francisco trio Hot Flash Heat Wave. Their latest single “Vampires” is a flurry of thick ’80s new wave guitar and anxious drums. “Nowhere to run,” the vocals campily sing post-chorus. “They just keep on coming back for more,” they later warn. It’s a playful warning about this world’s blood-sucking vibes.floodmagazine.com
Comments / 0