Wye Oak Give Us Pounding Arena Rock on “Half a Double Man”
Andy Stack and Jenn Wasner, the masterminds behind Wye Oak, are releasing a 10-year anniversary double-LP reissue titled Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011 on October 22 via Merge. It includes the duo’s breakthrough album Civilian and an unreleased album from that same era. The latest look at the release comes in the form of the single “Half a Double Man,” a previously unheard track from the Civilian sessions.floodmagazine.com
