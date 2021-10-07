CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wye Oak Give Us Pounding Arena Rock on “Half a Double Man”

By Margaret Farrell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Stack and Jenn Wasner, the masterminds behind Wye Oak, are releasing a 10-year anniversary double-LP reissue titled Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011 on October 22 via Merge. It includes the duo’s breakthrough album Civilian and an unreleased album from that same era. The latest look at the release comes in the form of the single “Half a Double Man,” a previously unheard track from the Civilian sessions.

Stereogum

San Fermin & Wye Oak – “My First Life”

San Fermin has announced a new collaborative EP, In This House, which will be out towards the end of the year. It features team-ups with Wild Pink, the Districts, Thao Nguyen, Nico Muhly, and more. The first that we’re hearing from it is “My First Life,” a song that San Fermin made with Wye Oak, which started out as a poem that Jenn Wasner wrote before being added to by her bandmate Andy Stack.
VIDEO: San Fermin Announce Collaborative EP, Share Song with Wye Oak

San Fermin has announced a new collaborative EP titled In This House. The collection will feature guests like Wild Pink, The Districts, Thao Nguyen, Nico Muhly, and more. The EP is expected later this year, and the group has shared a video for the lead single, a collaboration with Wye Oak titled “My First Life.”
Spirit Was Wanders in Dreams on New Single “Stranger to the One”

Prior to releasing the first single from his debut LP as Spirit Was, there wasn’t much indication of what a Nick Corbo solo project would look like beyond the ambient drone record he released a while back and a loose single which clings significantly closer to the LVL UP discography he contributed to as one of the band’s core members. In a way, I guess, “I Saw the Wheel” split the difference between these two disparate corners of Corbo’s musical interests, recalling a slightly more rustic take on his previous band’s sound before making a jarring transition into a reverent take on one of drone’s sister genres, black metal. You can certainly hear the distinct sounds of both locations the album came together in between the Nashvillian twang and the doom of Wolves in the Throne Room’s native Olympia, Washington.
Jenn Wasner
Efterklang Take Us Through Their Floral LP “Windflowers” Track by Track

Windflowers is the type of album that you can listen to all the way through and construct a laundry list of notes on sonic reference points from the past two decades—the exact span of time the Danish trio Efterklang have been making music together under the moniker—while remaining in their own distinct lane. Take mid-album tracks “Living Other Lives” and “Mindless Center,” for example; the former hints at a variety of Justin Vernon–involved projects, from the recent sound design experiments of Bon Iver to the soulful atmospherics of Gayngs, with a borderline trip-hop beat recalling The Notwist, while the latter track features the unlikely pairing of late-career Leonard Cohen’s somber intonations and the sprightly marimbas of Alopecia-era WHY?
Ada Lea, “one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden”

One hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden. The title of Montreal singer-songwriter Ada Lea’s latest record, one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden, describes an artist of fractured attention, half driving and half nurturing, control and support. But while Lea retains an eye toward contradiction, this is a work of precision above all else. This second record comes with its share of bells and whistles—a map of Montreal tracking where each song takes place; each track’s designated season, starting in a snowy Canadian winter and ending in a downcast autumn—but all of this is ancillary and ultimately meaningless without the songs, which create a world of their own with remarkable efficiency.
