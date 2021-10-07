CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Today: Week 5 injuries, start/sit calls and fallout from Calvin Ridley's absence

By Chris Towers
CBS Sports
Cover picture for the articleInjuries are, obviously, always a factor in Fantasy Football, but the past few weeks have been especially brutal. Huge names like Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and many more have missed time recently, and each of those players still has questions attached to him for Week 5. In today's roundup of the injury news from Wednesday's first practices of the week, I've got write-ups on 29 players with injury concerns this week -- and that isn't even counting Chris Carson, who looks very much at risk of missing tonight's game against the Rams.

NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
wmleader.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, Dalvin Cook, Darrell Henderson, more affecting Week 4 start ’em, sit ’em calls

Running backs Josh Jacobs, Dalvin Cook. Darrell Henderson, and Elijah Mitchell figure to be “questionable” heading into their Week 4 matchups. Some of them are in better spots than others, but any of them being ruled out will affect Week 4 fantasy RB rankings and start ’em, sit ’em decisions. We have the latest news on each player and which handcuff RBs will benefit from their absences. As always, these are fluid situations, so check back for updates.
CBS Sports

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: To sit out Week 5

Ridley won't travel with the Falcons to London for Sunday's game against the Jets due to a personal matter, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Along with Ridley, the Falcons will be without Russell Gage, who also won't make the trip due to an ankle injury. With his top two wide receivers out, Matt Ryan may just use his tight ends and running backs more than usual, but Atlanta's available wide receivers will be Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake and Frank Darby.
3 Falcons Receivers Who Must Step Up In Calvin Ridley’s Absence

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is yet to have a 100-yard receiving game four weeks into the 2021 NFL season. That’s a far cry from his 2020 start, wherein he hit the century mark in four of his first five games. The former Alabama standout finished with 90 catches...
