Nerd Talk with Gregr: Powerball jackpot vs Facebook money
Gregr is a nerd and he talks, therefore it's Nerd Talk with Gregr.
This week, Gregr’s got Powerball jackpots and Facebook money on his mind.
Nerd Talk - Jackpot
Gregr caught himself musing about the $700 million Powerball jackpot with a pal, wondering what they would buy with all that cash -- like fancy cars, homes, and force fields. That would change anyone's life in such a crazy way.
But then Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg lost $6+ billion in a single day during the social giant's latest outage and Gregr thought about what impact that would have upon him - almost nothing! Wild.
