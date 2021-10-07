Nerd Talk with Gregr: Powerball jackpot vs Facebook money

Photo credit Getty Images

Gregr is a nerd and he talks, therefore it's Nerd Talk with Gregr.

This week, Gregr’s got Powerball jackpots and Facebook money on his mind.

Nerd Talk - Jackpot

Gregr caught himself musing about the $700 million Powerball jackpot with a pal, wondering what they would buy with all that cash -- like fancy cars, homes, and force fields. That would change anyone's life in such a crazy way.

But then Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg lost $6+ billion in a single day during the social giant's latest outage and Gregr thought about what impact that would have upon him - almost nothing! Wild.

