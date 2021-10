The GFWC Gloucester County Women’s Club is back to meeting in person at the Mantua Community Center, 111 E. Mercer Ave., Sewell, N.J. 08080, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., on the second Thursday of each month September through June. The next meeting is Thursday, Oct. 14. We invite women ages 18 and over to join us. We offer community service, personal enrichment and the opportunity to make new friends.