Minnesota Woman Facing Assault, Harassment Charges in North Iowa
A Minnesota woman is facing assault and harassment charges in northeast Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Linda Gerard of Canton was detained in Decorah after an incident that occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Gerard was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; and third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor.951thebull.com
