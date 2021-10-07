One Person Injured in Motorcycle V. Semi Collision in North Iowa
A motorcyclist was injured after his Harley Davidson ran into a semi tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon in Worth County. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred shortly after 4 p.m. just east of Joice. 53-year-old Joel Dahle of Lake Mills was driving his motorcycle east on County Road A-38 and was attempting to pass another vehicle when he struck the trailer of the semi driven by 54-year-old Roland O’Donnell of Joice, who had turned into a private driveway just prior to the collision.951thebull.com
