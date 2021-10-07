Angie Longacre

Self-employed workers have become a prominent demographic amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Labour Market Information Council reports that in Canada, as much as 73 percent of self-employed people are working for their solely-owned businesses. While the numbers are less clear in the U.S., where nearly anyone can set up an LLC, the chances are that many workers are looking into self-employment, either as freelancers or as registered businesses. In any case, though, these individuals still have to pay taxes. However, thanks to the many tax breaks available to small businesses, self-employed folks may be able to keep a significant portion of their income. Accounting professionals should advise their self-employed clients about the following tax breaks.

