Angie Longacre

By Ken Berry
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a client that is a new seller, are you aware that consumer use tax is just as obligatory as sales tax? Many sellers overlook...

The Tax Complexities of Diverse Service Bundling

Diverse offerings, like bundled services your business clients may feature, can be attractive to consumers, but the tax implications can get complicated. Moreover, some of these services may even present the same tax obligations or associated regulations. Communications tax is different than regular ol’ sales tax, which is typically based...
Consumer Use Tax and Business Liability

If you have a client that is a new seller, are you aware that consumer use tax is just as obligatory as sales tax? Many sellers overlook this fact and fail to report it properly. Where there’s sales tax, there’s usually use tax — most states that levy sales tax...
New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out This Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

There is a new batch of stimulus money going out this week that will put billions of dollars in people’s accounts. Find out who gets it and what you should know. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
Give Tax Withholding a Fresh Look as 2021 Year-End Nears

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers that the last quarter of 2021 is a good time to check withholding. Life brings constant changes to individual financial situations. Events like marriage, divorce, a new child or home purchase can all be reasons to adjust withholding. The convenient...
15 Tax Breaks for Self-Employed Clients

Self-employed workers have become a prominent demographic amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Labour Market Information Council reports that in Canada, as much as 73 percent of self-employed people are working for their solely-owned businesses. While the numbers are less clear in the U.S., where nearly anyone can set up an LLC, the chances are that many workers are looking into self-employment, either as freelancers or as registered businesses. In any case, though, these individuals still have to pay taxes. However, thanks to the many tax breaks available to small businesses, self-employed folks may be able to keep a significant portion of their income. Accounting professionals should advise their self-employed clients about the following tax breaks.
3 Retirement Tax Surprises That Could Hurt You

Taxes come into play during retirement in many different scenarios. It's important that seniors know what to expect. Taxes. They're unavoidable, no matter what stage of life you're in. And that extends to retirement. In the course of your retirement planning, be sure to account for these key tax issues....
New Ways of Driving Value for Today's Firms

While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to many challenges, it's also an opportunity for CPA firms and the businesses they advise to reevaluate old practices and establish new ways of driving value. In this article, freelance writer Kasia White discusses the new value drivers, including empowering employees through a hybrid firm solution and investing in the right technology tools to drive innovation.
Social Security Checks Will Be Much Bigger in 2022. That's Bad News for Retirees

Social Security retirees are on track to get the largest annual raise in history. This isn't good news because retirees may be left with less money overall. In 2022, Social Security retirees will likely receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) equal to 6% to 6.1% of their benefits, according to the Senior Citizens League. This is the biggest benefit increase in decades and will leave the average retiree with about $93.20 more in their monthly checks.
Could Social Security Recipients Score Another Stimulus Check?

It's been months since Americans have received direct stimulus payments. One senior advocacy group is calling for a new round of checks for Social Security beneficiaries. Back in March, many people enjoyed a $1,400 stimulus check thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But at this point, the likelihood of there being a fourth stimulus check in the near term is low. That's because the economy has improved tremendously over the past six months, and right now, it's harder to make the case for widespread aid.
Retirement Age Shifts Due to Pandemic

Retirement age shifts have been attributed to the global pandemic. Covid-19 has dramatically altered Americans’ retirement plans. A new study from Northwestern Mutual, found that 35% of American workers have decided to revise their target retirement age. This includes a change in plans to either delay or postpone their retirement age. Almost a quarter (24%) expect to retire later than planned, while 11% plan to retire earlier. The Northwestern Mutual study indicates Gen Zs and Millennials plan to retire prior to age 60 – the former at 59.4 and the latter at 59.5. The average age people expect to retire is 62.6, down from 63.4 in 2020. The pandemic has caused Americans to adjust their retirement age timelines. Interestingly, some are feeling confident enough to retire sooner. At the same time others have decided to delay their exiting the workforce.
Buy the Dip in 5 Top-Ranked Tech ETFs

Tech sector has been under pressure in recent weeks with the tech-laden Nasdaq composite Index losing about 3.5% past month. The reason for this slowdown in the tech sector can be attributed to the rise in treasury yields. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield jumped to 1.61% on Oct 8 versus 1.48% recorded on Oct 1 due to Fed taper talks.
