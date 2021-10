If New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is scared of losing his job, he’s doing a good job of not showing it. Garrett might be the most criticized figure associated with the Giants this season, and his offense has been singled out as a major factor in two out of the team’s three losses so far. This has led to, despite it still being early in the season, a lot of talk about how long Garrett should have before losing his play-calling duties or his job outright.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO