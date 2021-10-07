5 Seconds of Summer Signs With BMG in Advance of 2022 Release

In what has become a seasonal article, it's time to take a look at the best Arroyo signs from the Summer of 2021. This sign at the corner of West 5th and Campbell in Austin has become iconic in the State of Texas. . You have probably seen pictures of signs from El Arroyo somewhere on your social feed from time to time. The question is how do they come up with stuff that is relatable and funny. Well, we will never know because El Arroyo keeps their writing process under wraps.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO