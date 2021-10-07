CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland man accused of killing brother and family over COVID-19 vaccines

By CNN
 4 days ago
Jeffrey Allen Burnham from Maryland is accused of killing his pharmacist brother, his sister-in-law and an 83-year-old woman. Burnham told his mother he wanted to "confront" his brother over "him administering COVID vaccines." Allegany County Sheriff's Office

(CNN) — A Maryland man is accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law, and an 83-year-old woman after saying he wanted to “confront” his brother for administering COVID-19 vaccines.

According to court documents, Jeffrey Allen Burnham told his mother he wanted to confront his brother, who is a pharmacist because he was administering the COVID vaccine.

The 46-year-old also allegedly told a witness that “his brother was ‘killing people with the COVID shot”, as reported by CNN.

Officials said Burnham’s mother called the Cumberland Police Department about her son’s mental state on September 29. That same day, Cumberland Police found the body of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds.

Then, on September 30, the Howard County Police Department announced they were searching for Burnham after finding his brother, 58-year-old Brian Robinette, and his sister-in-law Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, were found dead in their Ellicott City home.

He was arrested on October 1 in Davis, West Virginia, according to CNN.

Burnham is charged with two counts each of murder in the first and second degree, as well as the use of a handgun in the commission of a crime in the Robinettes’ deaths, according to the statement of charges.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

