Everything your kid needs to make TikTok videos

By Samuel Bramlett, BestReviews
 5 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

Creative success on TikTok

If your child has a phone or you keep up with social media, you’ve undoubtedly heard of TikTok. It’s a place for sharing videos and creating shorts to share with your friends. All kinds of videos from comedy, to dance and performance art make up the bulk of the content.

TikTok was originally called Musical.ly and was released in 2016, then rebranded and launched internationally as TikTok in 2017. Since then, it’s been downloaded more than 130 million times. If your child and their friends are anywhere from elementary school to high school, they know TikTok or are at least aware of it. The app has the viral tendency of Snapchat or Instagram and it has massive potential to create viral sensations and generate an audience.

If your kid is a passionate creator, then TikTok is a viable avenue to get real world branding and marketing experience while they pursue whatever medium they’re passionate about. If you want to help set them up for success while keeping an eye out for their security, playing an active role in guiding them and providing the right tools will give them confidence and know how. If you want to see your child grow as a creator, a good first step is to get them acquainted with video editing. You can find affordable laptops that are optimized for video editing in this best reviews buying guide.

How do I keep my child safe when making TikTok videos?

The best way to keep them safe is to help them learn about common scams and how to avoid accounts they don’t trust. If you’re worried about who they’re talking to, there’s parental software you can download and use to monitor their messages. With your supervision and their knowledge, you they should be completely secure.

What’s the best equipment for making TikTok videos?

The most useful things you can buy to increase the quality of your TikTok videos are quality cameras, lights, editing software and AV accessories. You don’t have to rely on a phone camera, it’s possible to upload from any digital camera, allowing you to capture much higher quality video. Just shoot, edit, and post, and watch your audience grow.

If your child has the right equipment but they aren’t getting followers they might lose their excitement for it. To counter that, give them resources and books on ideas and strategies to develop quality content that generates a following. Having skills like that are beneficial later in life, especially in an age of digital marketing and influencers.

What do you need to help your kids make quality TikTok videos?

Social Media Content Planner

What you need to know: The first step to being successful and gaining followers on TikTok is to post consistently, but that can be confusing if you have no plan. With this planner, your child will be able to plan ahead and make their videos more easily.

What you’ll love: They’ll have a plan which will improve their time management. It will help them prepare and encourage their work ethic.

What you should consider: There are many different styles of planner, so look around for the one that best fits your kids’ personality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Canon Rebel T100 DSLR

What you need to know: A DSLR camera can use attachable lenses with all kinds of focal lengths, and the images are all digitally saved. This Canon comes with all the parts, lenses and stands you need to capture all kinds of shots.

What you’ll love: It’s simple to move the high quality images from your camera’s SD card to your computer for easy editing.

What you should consider: It’s a technical camera that will require practice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Circle Parental Controls 1-Yr Subscription

What you need to know: The Circle Home Plus Parental Control will let you monitor your kids’ activity across all platforms, not just their phones, but computers and game consoles.

What you’ll love: You can control and monitor all of your kids’ activity from your phone so there’s no way for them to see content that’s too mature for them.

What you should consider: It’s a 1 year subscription; afterward there’s a 10$ monthly paywall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sensyne Ring Light

What you need to know: A ring light cast light evenly on a subject, so your child’s videos will be bright and vivid.

What you’ll love: It’s perfect for making videos at home, and it’s simple to get attachments to connect your phone directly to it as a stand.

What you should consider: It’s pretty lightweight, so make sure your kids treat it gently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

YICOE Green Screen

What you need to know: A green screen lets you add all kinds of effects and backgrounds to your video. Your child will be able to place themself in any setting and create interesting effects they can use for portfolio-worthy videos.

What you’ll love: A green screen is a fun and interesting way to add production value to any video.

What you should consider: The backdrop can be knocked over if you’re not careful, so make sure they don’t rough house too much in front of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Digital Filmmaking for Kids for Dummies

What you need to know: This is the junior version of “Digital Filmmaking for Dummies.” People of all skill levels can refer to this book to learn filmmaking techniques and basics.

What you’ll love: It teaches the basics of creating videos perfect for sharing online.

What you should consider: It’s a good book for children in seventh grade or older. Might be too advanced for younger children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Samuel Bramlett writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

