VIA Removes Barriers to AI for Power Providers with Global Launch of VIA Insights Market

clevelandstar.com
 5 days ago

VIA introduces new solution at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland. SOMERVILLE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / VIA, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) for data privacy, integration, and analysis, today announced the global launch of VIA Insights Market™. VIA Insights Market enables power providers to test and acquire AI and other analytical services faster and more securely than any other alternative. The market, which debuted internationally at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland in September, brings AI models to previously trapped data to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

clevelandstar.com

Cal-Bay to Launch CBNFT.io Website

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBYI) today announced the company will be launching the company's own NFT website, to profile the company owned NFT portfolio. The new NFT website is in addition to the company's current operational website. The site is scheduled for release on or before October 20, 2021, and a preview of the landing page is available at: www.CBNFT.io.
BUSINESS
the university of hawai'i system

Global 'inspirational' esports leader provides industry insight

A global leader in the skyrocketing esports industry shared his wealth of knowledge with University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa students. Joe Marsh, CEO of T1 Entertainment & Sports in South Korea, spoke virtually to more than 30 students in the esports and society course (COM 369) in the School of Communications on October 4.
HONOLULU, HI
aibusiness.com

UN launches AI for Road Safety global initiative

The United Nations has launched a new initiative that looks to advocate for AI as a method of improving road safety. The AI for Road Safety initiative brings together the UN secretary general's special envoy for road safety, the...
WORLD
martechseries.com

6sense Acquires Slintel to Provide the Most Comprehensive B2B Buyer Intelligence and AI-Powered Insights Available on the Market

Combined solution enables more relevant, personalized, and timely account-based campaigns and outreach while furthering 6sense's RevTech Revolution promise. 6sense, the market leading account engagement platform, today announced the acquisition of Slintel, the leading provider of business-driven technographic data, buyer and market insights, and modern business contact data. Following the company's recent acquisition of Fortella and 114% year-over-year revenue growth, the acquisition of Slintel reaffirms 6sense's commitment to leading the RevTech RevolutionTM by providing the foundational data sales and marketing teams need to achieve predictable revenue growth.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Dash Network Launches to Bring In-Depth Market Intelligence and Insights to the Global Customer Experience Industry

New Integrated Research, Media, and Events Firm Will Focus on CX Business Opportunities and Best Practices Across 20 Industry Sectors and 7 Market Segments. Dash Network announced its formation to provide global market analysis and insights focused on technology solutions and best business practices for customer experience (CX) solutions. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and led by a team of veteran industry analysts and digital media executives, the firm offers research and advisory services, news and analysis, media and go-to-market services, and virtual and live events to the global community of CX practitioners as well as vendors and service providers within the CX market ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Duality Technologies, Provider of Privacy-enhanced Data Collaboration Solutions, Acquires $30M via Series B

a provider of privacy-enhanced data collaboration solutions, reveals that it has secured $30 million via a Series B round, bringing its total funding to $49 million. The company's round was reportedly led by LG Technology Ventures along with contributions from Euclidean Capital and the National Bank of Canada's corporate VC division NAventures, as well as existing investors Intel Capital, Hearst Ventures and Team8.
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

AI drug discovery platform CytoReason enters Japan via partnership with Sumitomo's SPI

Israeli startup CytoReason has made its entry into Japan – the world's third-largest pharmaceutical market, upon signing a collaboration with Summit Pharmaceuticals International, the drug research and development arm of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world's biggest general trading firms. WHAT THEY DO. CytoReason develops computational disease models for drug...
WORLD
martechseries.com

ImmoScout24 Partners with Branch to Power Mobile Growth via Web to App Journeys

Branch and ImmoScout24 recently announced the extension of their mobile growth partnership. Branch, the leading cross-platform solution for deep linking and attribution, has announced their continued relationship with ImmoScout24, the leading online marketplace for real estate in Germany and Austria.
CELL PHONES
Entrepreneur

Visa (V) Expands Into BNPL Market Via Partnerships in Australia

Visa Inc. V has announced the extension of its Visa Installments in Australia. This will be possible through its partnership with ANZ, one of the country's largest financial institutions, and the merchant payment provider Quest. This alliance will allow Visa to expand its buy now pay later (BNPL) solutions in...
WORLD
clevelandstar.com

AiCuris Announces Opening of Second Round of AiCubator Corporate Innovation Accelerator Initiative to Propel Anti-infective Drug Development

AiCubator was launched by AiCuris in 2020 to provide long-term support for early but promising research projects in the field of anti-infectives. Second round application period open through December 31, 2021; up to three projects will be awarded AiCubator Resident Status and, over a period of up to three years, will benefit from expert scientific advice.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GeekyGadgets

Affordable 4K spatial AI computer vision kit raises over $700,000 via Kickstarter

Developers searching for an affordable 4K computer vision spatial artificial intelligence kit may be interested in the Oak D Lite OpenCV AI Kit which has raised over $700,000 thanks to nearly 7,000 backers via Kickstarter. Now in its final week of funding the system can be easily setup on your Raspberry Pi, Apple Mac, Windows or Linux PC. "3D object detection is what humans do. We know where objects are – and where they are in physical space. It's why we can pick up a coffee cup, or catch a ball."
ADVOCACY
clevelandstar.com

QS Energy Provides AOT Testing Update

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / QS Energy, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'QS Energy') (OTCQB:QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today provided an update to our press release of September 27, 2021. Cecil Bond Kyte, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Coinrule, a Provider of Automated Digital Asset Trading Services, Secures $2.2M via Seed Round

Fintech firm Coinrule, which offers individual and retail crypto investors an automated digital currency trading platform for their assets, reveals that it has completed a $2.2 million seed round. As mentioned in the announcement, several technology company founders and investors took part in the firm's investment round including Fitbit founder...
MARKETS

