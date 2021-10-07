CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Injury News: Chris Carson has a Herniated disc in his neck

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jesse Morse explains Chris Carson’s neck injury in detail and provides some thoughts on how this affects his status in Week 5 and moving forward. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

