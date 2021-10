Kathryn Mae Barnes, also lovingly called “Gigi” by her grandchildren and very close friends,. was born in Pennsylvania on December 6, 1915, to Howard and Suzanna Wilson. She went to be with our Lord at the age of 105 on September 19, 2021, and is now reunited with her husband, Thomas Barnes, who passed away November 18,1978. We feel so fortunate to have been able to love and enjoy our mother so much longer than most.