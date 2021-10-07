Billionaires Row Raises Funds for Making Strides Movement
LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Billionaires Row founder, Gregg Whitney, believes in giving back to his community and is especially passionate about the upcoming Making Strides walk in San Diego. His wife, Lisa Marie Whitney, has battled stage four breast cancer for eight years. They both learned that this disease involves the entire family. That includes their two children, as well as the entire team at Billionaires Row.
