Seahawks vs. Rams: How to watch and stream online

By Andrew Koopman
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter getting a division win in Week 4, Russell Wilson looks to lead the Seahawks to a second straight Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Four weeks of the NFL season, the league is starting to take shape. The landscape of the NFC West is on the line this Thursday as the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) host the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) in a battle for second place. With the undefeated Cardinals sending the league a message last weekend and a commanding lead in the division, neither the Seahawks nor Rams can afford to fall too far behind.

Rams vs. Seahawks prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the Thursday Night Football game

Rams -1 Moneyline: Rams -120, Seahawks +100. The Rams and Seahawks have met 47 times throughout their storied histories, with Seattle holding a 25-22 series lead. However, L.A. has won the last six of eight contests against Seattle, including six of eight against the spread (ATS). More recently, the Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five bouts with the Seahawks.
Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Matchup Preview (10/7/21) Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Matchup Preview (10/7/21) Two NFC West heavyweights will face each other this Thursday Night. The 3-1 Los Angeles Rams will face the division-rival 2-2 Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. Both of these teams are not in first place in the NFC West, but they are still both contenders in what may be the strong division in the NFC. The Rams are coming off a debilitating 37-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, while the Seahawks evened up their record with a 28-21 win against the San Francisco 49ers. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford actually played pretty well. He threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception. The Rams defense was the big issue in the game. They gave up two receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The defense just did not have it in Week 4. The Seahawks pulled out a close win in an imperative Week 4 game. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson did not throw for a lot of yards, but he threw two touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown. Seahawks running back Alex Collins also rushed for one touchdown in this game. This is a premier matchup this week.
