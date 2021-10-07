Seahawks vs. Rams: How to watch and stream online
After getting a division win in Week 4, Russell Wilson looks to lead the Seahawks to a second straight Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Four weeks of the NFL season, the league is starting to take shape. The landscape of the NFC West is on the line this Thursday as the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) host the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) in a battle for second place. With the undefeated Cardinals sending the league a message last weekend and a commanding lead in the division, neither the Seahawks nor Rams can afford to fall too far behind.www.seattlepi.com
