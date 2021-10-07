Sixers rookie Charles Bassey praises Joel Embiid for being a mentor

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers rookie big man Charles Bassey was selected with the 53rd pick in the 2021 NBA draft hoping to come in and make an impact on the team. The Sixers like his ability to block shots as well as step outside and knock down a jumper on the offensive end.

As the team continues with their preparation for the 2021-22 season, Bassey is continuing to take all of the lessons that he can from the veterans around him and grow as a player. Considering that he is a big man, he has two guys in Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid who he can turn to.

Bassey has worked out with Embiid in the past as the two of them share the same trainer, but now that they are on the same team, things can get a bit more personal in practice.

“He’s one of the best bigs in the league,” said Bassey at shootaround on Thursday. “Sometimes in practice, he calls me on the sideline and talks to me and gives me advice. Sometimes when we do drills and I make mistakes, he talks to me. I’m still learning as a rookie. He took me under his wing. It’s been cool.”

Embiid is going to be in the mix for the MVP award again in the 2021-22 season just because he is one of the game’s best players and he is a big example for Bassey to learn from. Embiid has continued to grow his game and add something else to his arsenal every year and the rookie big man can take a lot of lessons from the MVP candidate.

“Just stay ready,” Bassey added. “Just stay ready and maximize your opportunity and just go out there and play.”

The Sixers will host the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. EDT from the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

