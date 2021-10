SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury University Chapter of the NAACP feels the university has not taken steps forward in encouraging diversity, equity, and inclusion. The university's chapter would like to see people take up former positions at the university such as the Director of Multicultural Services. Chapter President of the NAACP Dorien Rogers says workers in the multicultural services office have resigned or retired and some positions have not been filled and that is limiting voices to just two full time staff members. University officials say they are looking to hire qualified candidates but the interest is not there.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO