Being 4-0 'feels normal' for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is back to winning. Losing was not something he was used to before entering the NFL, so it was an adjustment when they lost 10 games in 2019 and eight games in 2020, including five of their last seven games.

Now the Cardinals are 4-0 to start the year and he likes how normal it feels.

“I’m used to winning, that’s what it is,” he told reporters Wednesday. “This is not a new feeling for me. It feels right, it feels normal. To be back in a position where we go into each and every game confident that we will come out victorious is a great feeling, for sure.”

Murray went 42-0 in high school. He went 12-2 at Oklahoma.

After years of losing and not making it to the postseason, Murray is exactly the quarterback the Cardinals need. He will not accept losing. He tolerated it during his first season. He didn’t like it last season.

He is the type of player to demand the organization put together a team taht can win. That sort of accountability is perfect for a team that is historically not good.

It gives fans the promise of sustained competitiveness for the next decade or more.

Derrick

Magnificent Murray has Cardinals rolling with 4-0 start

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray has progressed from a pretty good quarterback to one of the NFL's elite in a hurry. It's a big reason why the Arizona Cardinals look as if they're on the same track.
NFL
247Sports

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray gives thoughts on big win over Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continued his potential MVP tour this weekend, leading his team to a 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are now a perfect 4-0 this season, while Murray — known as a dangerous runner — ranks second in the NFL in passing yards with 1,273, behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady.
NFL
The Ringer

The Magnificence of Kyler Murray, Real and Imagined

Kyler Murray stands on the field with a member of the Cardinals staff. It’s December 2020, during warmups for a home game against the Eagles, five days before Christmas. He’ll win NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance that afternoon, but he doesn’t know that yet. He knows he has questions about the grass. He’s mic’d up for the Cards’ YouTube channel and about to go full yard doctor.
NFL
pff.com

Massive third-year development from Kyler Murray is driving the Cardinals' red hot 4-0 start

What happens when you put Josh Allen’s sudden development in his third year as a starter in Russell Wilson’s body?. You get 2021 Kyler Murray. On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals improved to 4-0 by beating the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams by 17 points. You could be forgiven for not paying attention to the Cardinals up to this point, as the talking points surrounding the NFC West have been primarily focused on “Does Sean McVay finally have his quarterback?” and the yearly “What’s wrong with the Seattle Seahawks?”
NFL
