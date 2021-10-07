CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs Auburn

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
No. 2 Georgia has dealt with an onslaught of injuries so far this season.

After missing game-two versus UAB, star quarterback J.T. Daniels started against South Carolina and Vanderbilt before missing last week versus Arkansas with a lat injury.

Coach Kirby Smart spoke on UGA’s injuries and updated Daniels’ status along with receivers Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) and Arian Smith (contusion) after practice on Tuesday.

“As long as it doesn’t bother him (Daniels) then we feel like we’re getting improvement, gradual improvement. And that’s the key because the last thing I want to do is push the envelope, re-injure, go back, then the constant cycle of that.”

“We have a chance on all three ( Blaylock, Smith, Rosemy-Jacksaint). They were both out there running the day hitting 18, 19 miles an hour so they weren’t going full speed but they were moving around. Rosemy’s probably got the best chance, and then each one of them has got a chance to make it back but they’re not taking a lot of reps, they’re hitting walkthrough reps, staying in the mental part of the game and then you’re going to see if they can clear, you know by Thursday or Friday.”

“…I don’t remember having this many guys injured at once since I’ve been here.”

Smart also said tight end Darnell Washington, who made his season debut last week, is almost at 100% but needs to get in game-shape.

Defensive back Tykee Smith has received more reps at practice this week and may have a shot at making his debut at Auburn.

Star wideout George Pickens is rehabbing an ACL tear suffered in the spring. The junior has been seen straight-line running and catching passes at practice the last three weeks, signaling his recovery is on pace.

LSU transfer Arik Gilbert is still not with the team due to personal reasons.

Here’s an updated injury report for Saturday’s matchup versus No. 18 Auburn.

QB J.T. Daniels

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

DOUBTFUL – BACK/LAT

DB Tykee Smith

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

QUESTIONABLE – FOOT

TE Darnell Washington

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) runs against Cincinnati during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

IN – FOOT

WR Dominick Blaylock

Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jalen Elliott (21) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DOUBTFUL – HAMSTRING

WR Arian Smith

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) reacts after a catch past Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Arquon Bush (9) in the second quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

DOUBTFUL – CONTUSION

WR George Pickens

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) completes a deep catch as Cincinnati Bearcats safety Darrick Forrest (5) defends in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia Bulldogs Vs Cincinnati Bearcats Chick Fil A Peach Bowl 2020 Jan 1 2021

OUT – KNEE

OG Tate Ratledge

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) looks to throw the ball while guard Tate Ratledge (51) blocks defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) during the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald) News Joshua L Jones

OUT- FOOT

LB Rian Davis

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) celebrates after coming away with a pick 6 during the second half of an NCAA college football game between UAB and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Sept 11, 2021. Georgia won 56-7. News Joshua L Jones

OUT- QUAD

CB Jalen Kimber

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) moves the ball past Georgia defensive back Jalen Kimber (6) during the Georgia G-Day Spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald) News Joshua L Jones

OUT – SHOULDER

WR Arik Gilbert

Jul 2, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Tight end Arik Gilbert plays in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

OUT – PERSONAL

Get ready for the game! J.C. is joined by former Georgia defensive tackle Toby Johnson to reminisce, talk UGA’s defense and preview Auburn on a new episode of “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.” Listen here:

