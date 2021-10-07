CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dunlap: Why Matt Canada? Why?

By Colin Dunlap
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsOh4_0cKJQSAM00
Matt Canada Photo credit © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Why is Matt Canada falling on the sword for Ben Roethlisberger now? I don’t get it. Why in the world is Canada stepping up and electing to be the fall guy when we all know he really wasn’t at fault?

This is truly bizarre.

Like, I get it, Matt.

I know you are (relatively) new here, especially when measured against the guy who has quarterbacked the franchise since 2004.

Like, I get it, Matt.

You have to do what you feel is best for the franchise and, in many ways, make sure to appease the most important people inside the walls of that building on South Water Street --- one of the most important being Ben Roethlisberger.

But, come on now Matt, stand up for yourself a little bit here. We aren’t dumb in Western Pennsylvania. And we sure aren’t dumb in these parts when it comes to football.

You see, the Thursday lunchtime media availability provided a real head-scratcher for me as Canada was asked about the two fourth-down plays that failed in the Green Bay game. That comes with the territory when you are an offensive coordinator at any level, especially at the NFL level in this town.

The play where Roethlisberger dumped the ball off in the flat to Najee Harris for a loss on 4th-and-4 even as he had a streaking tight end open and the play the quarterback found JuJu Smith-Schuster open but well short of the sticks have fallen under heavy criticism.

People have hammered the play calls (and application of the plays) because they came on the heels of a dismal decision against Cincinnati when Roethlisberger had a 4th-and-10 from the 11 but chose to dump it off to Harris.

And what did Canada have to say today?

“To be honest, all of our plays have answers for zone and man … The play didn’t work; it’s my fault,” Canada said.

He got a quick follow up but brusquely just repeated: “It’s my fault” before the conversation moved on.

This is all so bizarre.

Canada is deciding to take one for the team --- and more to the point the quarterback who all of a sudden decided he’s Charlie Checkdown --- for reasons I can’t figure out.

A little later in the media availability, Canada was asked particularly about the latitude Roethlisberger has to change such plays or audible at the line.

“Our system is what it is,” he said. “Those plays didn’t work, and it’s my fault.”

If a 39-year-old guy who has played quarterback for the same franchise since 2004 doesn’t have the autonomy to change some things around at the scrimmage line based on what he sees from the defense, who in this league does? I’m, of course, asking with my tongue planted firmly in my cheek.

I guess I get it, Matt. I guess. You are taking one for the team here; falling on the sword for Ben Roethlisberger.

But we all saw what we saw. It was as clear as day.

And I’ll tell you, at some point soon Canada is going to get tired of catching the heat that someone else should be absorbing. ​

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
audacy.com

Rodney Harrison ripped into Ben Roethlisberger

Rodney Harrison played against Ben Roethlisberger when he was nearing his peak. And the longtime safety just isn’t seeing the same guy anymore. On Sunday’s “Football Night in America,” Harrison bluntly assessed Roethlisberger’s sorry play. “He looks extremely old,” Harrison said. That’s an apt description, especially when he’s facing off...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
Yardbarker

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Smith Schuster
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Fan Paige Spiranac Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Game

Like all Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Paige Spiranac is suffering through a rough start to the season for Ben Roethlisberger and the black and yellow. While Spiranac certainly isn’t enjoying the subpar play from the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, she’s not surprised by it either. In fact, Spiranac said on Twitter today she saw this coming.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Steelers' next quarterback is already on the roster

Aaron Rodgers has been publicly flirting with the Steelers on Pat McAfee’s satellite radio program. (McAfee knows good shtick when he hears it. I do, too.) But there’s no chance Rodgers moves from Green Bay to Pittsburgh next offseason. Why would Rodgers want to play behind that offensive line? Why...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s injury is a blessing in disguise

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon. Could that be a blessing in disguise?. In what’s looking like a sure bet to be Roethlisberger’s last season, the Steelers don’t have much of a backup plan. At least, it would seem that way, as Big Ben’s backups are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.
NFL
districtchronicles.com

What is Aaron Rodgers’ obsession with his Pittsburgh father?

Aaron Rodgers is obsessed with Pittsburgh Dad. And he’s not ashamed of it. Rodgers gushed about Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the city of Pittsburgh, and the comedic stylings of its beloved son, Pittsburgh Dad, on his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “Over the years, I’ve met a...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy