Dunlap: Why Matt Canada? Why?

Matt Canada Photo credit © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Why is Matt Canada falling on the sword for Ben Roethlisberger now? I don’t get it. Why in the world is Canada stepping up and electing to be the fall guy when we all know he really wasn’t at fault?

This is truly bizarre.

Like, I get it, Matt.

I know you are (relatively) new here, especially when measured against the guy who has quarterbacked the franchise since 2004.

You have to do what you feel is best for the franchise and, in many ways, make sure to appease the most important people inside the walls of that building on South Water Street --- one of the most important being Ben Roethlisberger.

But, come on now Matt, stand up for yourself a little bit here. We aren’t dumb in Western Pennsylvania. And we sure aren’t dumb in these parts when it comes to football.

You see, the Thursday lunchtime media availability provided a real head-scratcher for me as Canada was asked about the two fourth-down plays that failed in the Green Bay game. That comes with the territory when you are an offensive coordinator at any level, especially at the NFL level in this town.

The play where Roethlisberger dumped the ball off in the flat to Najee Harris for a loss on 4th-and-4 even as he had a streaking tight end open and the play the quarterback found JuJu Smith-Schuster open but well short of the sticks have fallen under heavy criticism.

People have hammered the play calls (and application of the plays) because they came on the heels of a dismal decision against Cincinnati when Roethlisberger had a 4th-and-10 from the 11 but chose to dump it off to Harris.

And what did Canada have to say today?

“To be honest, all of our plays have answers for zone and man … The play didn’t work; it’s my fault,” Canada said.

He got a quick follow up but brusquely just repeated: “It’s my fault” before the conversation moved on.

This is all so bizarre.

Canada is deciding to take one for the team --- and more to the point the quarterback who all of a sudden decided he’s Charlie Checkdown --- for reasons I can’t figure out.

A little later in the media availability, Canada was asked particularly about the latitude Roethlisberger has to change such plays or audible at the line.

“Our system is what it is,” he said. “Those plays didn’t work, and it’s my fault.”

If a 39-year-old guy who has played quarterback for the same franchise since 2004 doesn’t have the autonomy to change some things around at the scrimmage line based on what he sees from the defense, who in this league does? I’m, of course, asking with my tongue planted firmly in my cheek.

I guess I get it, Matt. I guess. You are taking one for the team here; falling on the sword for Ben Roethlisberger.

But we all saw what we saw. It was as clear as day.

And I’ll tell you, at some point soon Canada is going to get tired of catching the heat that someone else should be absorbing. ​