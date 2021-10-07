CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Wilson named NFL Rookie of the Week

From six straight interceptions to his first career NFL victory, Zach Wilson completed a drastic turnaround by earning the NFL’s Rookie of the Week honors on Thursday.

Wilson completed 21 of 34 passes in New York’s dramatic overtime win over the Titans in Week 4, throwing for 297 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also flexed his deep throw ability, competing all four of his passing attempts over 20 yards, totaling 165 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson’s 53-yard strike to Corey Davis went for a touchdown, and his 54-yard completion to Keelan Cole is the longest of his young career.

Wilson is the first quarterback so far this season to earn the award. He will look to build upon his best performance of his career to date when New York takes on the Falcons this weekend.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

